DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.78/101.83 101.78/101.83 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.80/103.10 102.80/103.10 Karachi 100-share index 36,157 35,921.71 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 38,057 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 5 July 22 Three-months bills 6.9308 6.9308 six-month bills 6.9513 6.9513 12-month bills 6.9595 6.9595 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 15 June 17 three-year PIB 8.0940 8.0934 five-year PIB 8.9990 8.9994 10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending July 24 July 17 Total liquid forex reserves $18.536 bln $18.677 bln Forex held by central bank $13.386 bln $13.543 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.150 bln $5.134 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index June n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.6 0.8 Change yr/yr (pct) June 3.2 3.2 Wholesale price index June n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) June 1.2 1.1 Change yr/yr (pct) June 2.0 1.8 Trade Balance June $-2.378 bln $-1.894 bln Exports June $2.016 bln $1.953 bln Imports June $4.394 bln $3.847 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1.512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.280 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)