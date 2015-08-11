BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.76/101.81 101.78/101.83 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 103.00/103.25 102.90/103.10 Karachi 100-share index 36,084.67 36,222.63 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 38,228 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 5 July 22 Three-months bills 6.9308 6.9308 six-month bills 6.9513 6.9513 12-month bills 6.9595 6.9595 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 15 June 17 three-year PIB 8.0940 8.0934 five-year PIB 8.9990 8.9994 10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending July 31 July 24 Total liquid forex reserves $18.822 bln $18.536 bln Forex held by central bank $13.767 bln $13.386 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.055 bln $5.150 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.4 0.6 Change yr/yr (pct) July 1.8 3.2 Wholesale price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.4 1.2 Change yr/yr (pct) July 2.9 2.0 Trade Balance June $-2.378 bln $-1.894 bln Exports June $2.016 bln $1.953 bln Imports June $4.394 bln $3.847 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1.512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.280 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd