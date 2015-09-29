DAILY INDICATORS
MONDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.42/104.47 104.35/104.40
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.50/104.80 104.35/104.55
Karachi 100-share index 32,690.02 32,822.84
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 16 Sept 2
Three-month bills 6.4828 6.9308
Six-month bills 6.4800 6.9513
12-month bills Bids Rejected 6.9710
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 9 Aug 12
Three-year PIB 7.3536 7.6004
Five-year PIB 8.3338 8.5181
10-year PIB 9.3406 9.4007
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Sept 11 Sept 4
Total liquid forex reserves $18.726 bln $18.598 bln
Forex held by central bank $13.689 bln $13.556 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.037 bln $5.042 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.2 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 1.7 1.8
Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.5 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 2.9 2.9
Trade Balance Aug $-1.988 bln $-1.773 bln
Exports Aug $1.835 bln $1.598 bln
Imports Aug $3.823 bln $3.371 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.280 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
