DAILY INDICATORS
MONDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.40/104.45 104.31/104.36
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.60/104.85 104.55/104.80
Karachi 100-share index 33,966.75 33,954.98
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 40,114
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS114
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 14 Sept 30
Three-month bills 6.4380 6.4828
Six-month bills 6.4800 6.4800
12-month bills 6.4800 Bids Rejected
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 7 Sept 9
Three-year PIB 7.1967 7.3536
Five-year PIB 8.1805 8.3338
10-year PIB 9.2299 9.3406
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Oct 9 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $19.993 bln $20.054 bln
Forex held by central bank $15.104 bln $15.202 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.889 bln $4.852 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.1 0.2
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 1.3 1.8
Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.4 0.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 3.5 2.9
Trade Balance Sept $-1.753 bln $-1.988 bln
Exports Sept $1.732 bln $1.835 bln
Imports Sept $3.485 bln $3.823 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.280 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
