KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 30, Reuters: - DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 105.40/105.45 105.25/105.35 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.60/105.90 105,40/105.70 Karachi 100-share index 34,332.43 34,061.42 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS114 Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 28 Oct 14 Three-month bills 6.3038 6.4380 Six-month bills 6.3305 6.4800 12-month bills 6.3325 6.4800 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 7 Sept 9 Three-year PIB 7.1967 7.3536 Five-year PIB 8.1805 8.3338 10-year PIB 9.2299 9.3406 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Oct 23 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $19.818 bln $19.920 bln Forex held by central bank $14.918 bln $15.019 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.900 bln $4.901 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.1 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 1.3 1.8 Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.4 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 3.5 2.9 Trade Balance Sept $-1.753 bln $-1.988 bln Exports Sept $1.732 bln $1.835 bln Imports Sept $3.485 bln $3.823 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)