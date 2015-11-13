KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 13 DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 105.40/105.45 105.40/105.46 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.90/106.20 106.00/106.40 Karachi 100-share index 34,264.56 33,934.04 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 39,000 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 11 Oct 28 Three-month bills 6.2591 6.3038 Six-month bills 6.3092 6.3305 12-month bills 6.3098 6.3325 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 7 Sept 9 Three-year PIB 7.1967 7.3536 Five-year PIB 8.1805 8.3338 10-year PIB 9.2299 9.3406 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Nov 6 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $19.746 bln $19.811 bln Forex held by central bank $14.704 bln $14.820 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.042 bln $4.991 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct 203.03 202.04 Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.5 0.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 1.6 1.3 Wholesale price index Oct 208.69 207.60 Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.5 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 2.7 3.5 Trade Balance Sept $-1.753 bln $-1.988 bln Exports Sept $1.732 bln $1.835 bln Imports Sept $3.485 bln $3.823 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)