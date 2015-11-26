KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 26 DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 105.44/105.49 105.44/105.49 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 106.10/106.35 106.00/106.30 Karachi 100-share index 33,199.86 33,571.59 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 38,614 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 25 Nov 11 Three-month bills 6.3933 6.2591 Six-month bills 6.3946 6.3092 12-month bills Bids Rejected 6.3098 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 18 Oct 7 Three-year PIB 7.0270 7.1967 Five-year PIB 7.9999 8.1805 10-year PIB 9.1507 9.2299 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Nov 13 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $19.713 bln $19.746 bln Forex held by central bank $14.589 bln $14.704 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.124 bln $5.042 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct 203.03 202.04 Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.5 0.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 1.6 1.3 Wholesale price index Oct 208.69 207.60 Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.5 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 2.7 3.5 Trade Balance Oct $-2.197 bln $-1.753 bln Exports Oct $1.729 bln $1.732 bln Imports Oct $3.926 bln $3.485 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)