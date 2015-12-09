KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 9
DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 103.66/103.71 104.57/104.62
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.70/105.30 106.30/106.60
Karachi 100-share index 32,791.71 32,853.54
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 25 Nov 11
Three-month bills 6.3933 6.2591
Six-month bills 6.3946 6.3092
12-month bills Bids Rejected 6.3098
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 18 Oct 7
Three-year PIB 7.0270 7.1967
Five-year PIB 7.9999 8.1805
10-year PIB 9.1507 9.2299
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Nov 27 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $19.819 bln $19.828 bln
Forex held by central bank $14.787 bln $14.677 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.032 bln $5.151 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Nov 204.22 203.03
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.6 0.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 2.7 1.6
Wholesale price index Oct 208.69 207.60
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.5 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 2.7 3.5
Trade Balance Oct $-2.197 bln $-1.753 bln
Exports Oct $1.729 bln $1.732 bln
Imports Oct $3.926 bln $3.485 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)