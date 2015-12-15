KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 15 DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.65/104.75 104.18/104.28 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 106.20/106.50 106.00/106.50 Karachi 100-share index 32,757.82 33,048.51 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 09 Nov 25 Three-month bills 6.3933 6.3933 Six-month bills 6.3946 6.3946 12-month bills Bids Bids Rejected Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 18 Oct 7 Three-year PIB 7.0270 7.1967 Five-year PIB 7.9999 8.1805 10-year PIB 9.1507 9.2299 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 4 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $20.450 bln $19.819 bln Forex held by central bank $15.441 bln $14.787 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.009 bln $5.032 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Nov 204.22 203.03 Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.6 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 2.7 1.6 Wholesale price index Nov 208.72 208.69 Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.01 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 1.7 2.7 Trade Balance Nov $-2.255 bln $-2.197 bln Exports Nov $1.662 bln $1.729 bln Imports Nov $3.917 bln $3.926 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)