KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 4
DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) n/a 104.70/104.77
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) n/a 105.90/106.20
Karachi 100-share index 33,228.95 32,816.31
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 37,971
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 23 Dec 09
Three-month bills 6.3374 6.3933
Six-month bills 6.3637 6.3946
12-month bills 6,3914 Bids
Rejected
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 16 Nov 18
Three-year PIB 7.0251 7.0270
Five-year PIB 7.9997 7.9999
10-year PIB 9.1011 9.1507
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Dec 25 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $21.073 bln n/a
Forex held by central bank $16.171 bln n/a
Forex held by commercial banks $4.902 bln n/a
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Dec 203.06 204.22
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.6 0.6
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 3.2 2.7
Wholesale price index Nov 208.72 208.69
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.01 0.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 1.7 2.7
Trade Balance Nov $-2.255 bln $-2.197 bln
Exports Nov $1.662 bln $1.729 bln
Imports Nov $3.917 bln $3.926 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)