KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 25 DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.88/104.92 104.90/104.95 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 106.50/106.80 106.40/106.70 Karachi 100-share index 30,949.02 30,751.80 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 38,614 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 20 Jan 6 Three-month bills 6.1697 6.3038 Six-month bills 6.1812 6.3092 12-month bills 6,2306 6.3098 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 16 Nov 18 Three-year PIB 7.0251 7.0270 Five-year PIB 7.9997 7.9999 10-year PIB 9.1011 9.1507 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Jan 15 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $20.689 bln $20.759 Forex held by central bank $15.752 bln $15.824 Forex held by commercial banks $4.937 bln $4.935 MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Dec 203.06 204.22 Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.6 0.6 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 3.2 2.7 Wholesale price index Dec 207.37 208.72 Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.7 0.01 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 0.4 1.7 Trade Balance Dec $-2.055 bln $-2.204 bln Exports Dec $1.788 bln $1.662 bln Imports Dec $3.843 bln $3.866 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)