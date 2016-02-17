KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 17
DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.67/104.73 104.63/104.68
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.80/106.10 105.80/106.10
Karachi 100-share index 31,673.16 31,928.15
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 3 Jan 20
Three-month bills 6.2591 6.1697
Six-month bills 6.2665 6.1812
12-month bills 6.2758 6.2306
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 27 Dec 16
Three-year PIB 6.5002 7.0251
Five-year PIB 7.5484 7.9997
10-year PIB 8.8509 9.1011
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Feb 5 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $20.195 bln $20.275
Forex held by central bank $15.341 bln $15.435
Forex held by commercial banks $4.854 bln $4.840
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Jan 203.49 203.06
Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 0.2 0.6
Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 3.3 3.2
Wholesale price index Jan 206.27 207.37
Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 0.5 0.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 0.1 0.4
Trade Balance Jan $-1.737 bln $-2.055 bln
Exports Jan $1.772 bln $1.788 bln
Imports Jan $3.509 bln $3.843 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
