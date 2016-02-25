KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 25 DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.52/104.57 104.72/104.77 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.90/106.20 105.95/106.25 Karachi 100-share index 30,786.60 30,564.50 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 41,057 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 17 Feb 3 Three-month bills 6.2144 6.2591 Six-month bills 6.2239 6.2665 12-month bills 6.2419 6.2758 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 27 Dec 16 Three-year PIB 6.5002 7.0251 Five-year PIB 7.5484 7.9997 10-year PIB 8.8509 9.1011 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 12 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $20.387 bln $20.195 Forex held by central bank $15.514 bln $15.341 Forex held by commercial banks $4.873 bln $4.854 MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Jan 203.49 203.06 Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 0.2 0.6 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 3.3 3.2 Wholesale price index Jan 206.27 207.37 Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 0.5 0.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 0.1 0.4 Trade Balance Jan $-1.737 bln $-2.055 bln Exports Jan $1.772 bln $1.788 bln Imports Jan $3.509 bln $3.843 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)