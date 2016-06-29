KARACHI, Pakistan, June 29 DAILY INDICATORS Tuesday PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.70/104.73 104.77/104.82 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.70 105.80 Karachi 100-share index 37,786.57 37,076.63 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 42,600.25 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 22 March 16 Three-month bills 5.9017 6.1697 Six-month bills 5.9258 6.2026 12-month bills 5.9598 6.2192 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 15 April 21 Three-year PIB 6.4068 6.4605 Five-year PIB 6.9092 6.9029 10-year PIB 8.0197 8.1002 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending June 15 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $21,770.5 mln $20,790 mln Forex held by central bank $16,815.5 mln $15,988.8 mln Forex held by commercial banks $4,955.0 mln $4,801.2 mln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index May 3.2 3.94 Change mth/mth (pct) May -0.2 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) May 2.1 3.3 Wholesale price index May 208.01 204.22 Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.55 0.59 Change yr/yr (pct) May 0.04 0.59 Trade Balance May $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln Exports May $1,742 mln $1,791 mln Imports May $3,594 mln $3.304 mln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)