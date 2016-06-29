BRIEF-Avantel gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off co's immovable property
* Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 29 DAILY INDICATORS Tuesday PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.70/104.73 104.77/104.82 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.70 105.80 Karachi 100-share index 37,786.57 37,076.63 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 42,600.25 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 22 March 16 Three-month bills 5.9017 6.1697 Six-month bills 5.9258 6.2026 12-month bills 5.9598 6.2192 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 15 April 21 Three-year PIB 6.4068 6.4605 Five-year PIB 6.9092 6.9029 10-year PIB 8.0197 8.1002 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending June 15 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $21,770.5 mln $20,790 mln Forex held by central bank $16,815.5 mln $15,988.8 mln Forex held by commercial banks $4,955.0 mln $4,801.2 mln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index May 3.2 3.94 Change mth/mth (pct) May -0.2 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) May 2.1 3.3 Wholesale price index May 208.01 204.22 Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.55 0.59 Change yr/yr (pct) May 0.04 0.59 Trade Balance May $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln Exports May $1,742 mln $1,791 mln Imports May $3,594 mln $3.304 mln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 17 Iraq replaced Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy oil grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.