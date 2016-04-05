KARACHI, Pakistan, April 5 DAILY INDICATORS Tuesday PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.65/104.69 104.71/104.73 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.30 105.30 Karachi 100-share index 33,766.49 33,449.62 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 42,257.86 42,171.43 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 16 March 2 Three-month bills 6.1697 6.1697 Six-month bills 6.2026 6.2026 12-month bills 6.2192 6.2192 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 21 Feb 24 Three-year PIB 6.3204 6.3469 Five-year PIB 7.0000 7.0492 10-year PIB 8.2296 8.2505 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 25 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $20,423.6 mln $20.521 bln Forex held by central bank $15,588.0 mln $15.630 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4,836.6 mln $4.891 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Mar 3.94 202.98 Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.2 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 3.9 3.3 Wholesale price index Mar 204.22 205.05 Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.40 0.6 Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 0.16 0.6 Trade Balance Mar n.a $-1.513 bln Exports Mar n.a $1.791 bln Imports Mar n.a $3.304 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)