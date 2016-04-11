KARACHI, Pakistan, April 11
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.71/104.75 104.64/104.69
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.25 105.20
Karachi 100-share index 33,566.22 33,896.03
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 42,300.172 42,257.21
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 16 March 2
Three-month bills 6.1697 6.1697
Six-month bills 6.2026 6.2026
12-month bills 6.2192 6.2192
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 21 Feb 24
Three-year PIB 6.3204 6.3469
Five-year PIB 7.0000 7.0492
10-year PIB 8.2296 8.2505
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending April 1 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $20,884.9 mln $20,423.6
mln
Forex held by central bank $16,078.1 mln $15.588.0
bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4,806.8 mln $4.891 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Mar 3.94 202.98
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.2 0.3
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 3.9 3.3
Wholesale price index Mar 204.22 205.05
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.40 0.6
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 0.16 0.6
Trade Balance Mar n.a $-1.513 bln
Exports Mar n.a $1.791 bln
Imports Mar n.a $3.304 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)