KARACHI, Pakistan, April 26
DAILY INDICATORS
Tuesday PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.78/104.83 104.76/104.80
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.20 105.20
Karachi 100-share index 33,847.74 33,739.54
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 42,957.43
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 16 March 2
Three-month bills 6.1697 6.1697
Six-month bills 6.2026 6.2026
12-month bills 6.2192 6.2192
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 20 March 21
Three-year PIB 6.5492 6.3204
Five-year PIB 6.9997 7.0000
10-year PIB 8.1804 8.2296
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending April 1 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $20,884.9 mln $20,423.6
mln
Forex held by central bank $16,078.1 mln $15.588.0
bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4,806.8 mln $4.891 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Mar 3.94 202.98
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.2 0.3
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 3.9 3.3
Wholesale price index Mar 204.22 205.05
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.40 0.6
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 0.16 0.6
Trade Balance Mar $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln
Exports Mar $1,742 mln $1,791 mln
Imports Mar $3,594 $3.304 mln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)