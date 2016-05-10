US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq open at record intraday highs
May 16 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology and consumer staples stocks.
KARACHI, Pakistan, May 10 DAILY INDICATORS Monday PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.68/104.71 104.68/104.71 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.80 104.90 Karachi 100-share index 36,265.12 36,234.99 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 42,957.43 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 16 March 2 Three-month bills 6.1697 6.1697 Six-month bills 6.2026 6.2026 12-month bills 6.2192 6.2192 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 20 March 21 Three-year PIB 6.5492 6.3204 Five-year PIB 6.9997 7.0000 10-year PIB 8.1804 8.2296 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending April 29 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $20,787.8 $20,790 mln Forex held by central bank $15,904.8 mln $15,988.8 mln Forex held by commercial banks $4,883.0 mln $4,801.2 mln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index April 4.17 3.94 Change mth/mth (pct) April 1.6 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) April 4.2 3.3 Wholesale price index April 206.87 204.22 Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.59 0.40 Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 0.59 0.16 Trade Balance Mar $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln Exports Mar $1,742 mln $1,791 mln Imports Mar $3,594 $3.304 mln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago