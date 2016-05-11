TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 23.27 bln rupees

May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 5 bids for 23.27 billion rupees ($359.16 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)