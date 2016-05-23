KARACHI, Pakistan, May 23
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.81/104.86 104.76/104.82
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.50 105.40
Karachi 100-share index 36,723.35 36,693.50
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 42,957.43
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 11 March 16
Three-month bills 6.2591 6.1697
Six-month bills 6.2665 6.2026
12-month bills 6.2758 6.2192
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 18 April 21
Three-year PIB 238.038 6.4605
Five-year PIB 160.971 6.9029
10-year PIB 73.801 8.1002
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending April 29 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $20,787.8 $20,790 mln
Forex held by central bank $15,904.8 mln $15,988.8
mln
Forex held by commercial banks $4,883.0 mln $4,801.2
mln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index April 4.17 3.94
Change mth/mth (pct) April 1.6 0.2
Change yr/yr (pct) April 4.2 3.3
Wholesale price index April 206.87 204.22
Change mth/mth (pct) April n/a 0.59
Change yr/yr (pct) April n/a 0.59
Trade Balance April $-2,150 mln $-1,852 mln
Exports April $1,722 mln $1,742 mln
Imports April $3,872 mln $3,594 mln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
