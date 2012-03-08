DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.85/90.91 90.88/90.93
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 90.90/91.10 90.90/91.10
Karachi 100-share index 13,244.95 13,324.34
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 50,100
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 7 Feb 22
Three-months bills 11.8283 11.7367
Six-month bills 11.8970 11.8070
12-month bills 11.9396 B/Rejected
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 15 Dec 21
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.4459 12.4531
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.8089 12.6993
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- B/Rejected
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.9091 12.6993
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- No
B/Received
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- No
B/Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Feb 24 Feb 17
Total liquid frx reserves $16.42 bln $16.645 bln
Forex held by central bank $12.06 bln $12.212 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.36 bln $4.433 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.30 1.54
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 11.05 10.10
Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Feb n/a n/a
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb n/a n/a
Trade Balance Dec $-2.41 bln $-2.17 bln
Exports Dec $1.85 $1.55
Imports Dec $1.26 $3.72
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10
Population (millions) *177.18 173.51
Per capita income $1,254 $1,073
External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct
Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln
Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln
Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln
Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)