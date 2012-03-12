DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.70/90.78 90.81/90.86 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 90.90/91.10 90.90/91.10 Karachi 100-share index 13,352.74 13,271.39 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 50,314 50,314 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 7 Feb 22 Three-months bills 11.8283 11.7367 Six-month bills 11.8970 11.8070 12-month bills 11.9396 B/Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 15 Dec 21 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.4459 12.4531 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.8089 12.6993 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.9091 12.6993 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- No B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- No B/Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 2 Feb 24 Total liquid frx reserves $16.336 bln $16.42 bln Forex held by central bank $11.897 bln $12.06 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.439 bln $4.36 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.30 1.54 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 11.05 10.10 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb n/a n/a Change yr/yr (pct) Feb n/a n/a Trade Balance Dec $-2.41 bln $-2.17 bln Exports Dec $1.85 bln $1.55 bln Imports Dec $1.26 bln $3.72 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1,254 $1,073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)