UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.74/90.78 90.75/90.82 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 90.95/91.15 90.85/91.05 Karachi 100-share index 13,297.12 13,451.07 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 49,285 49,285 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 7 Feb 22 Three-months bills 11.8283 11.7367 Six-month bills 11.8970 11.8070 12-month bills 11.9396 B/Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 14 Feb 15 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.5890 12.4459 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.9389 12.8089 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- ------- 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 13.1999 12.9091 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- ------- 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- -------- WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 9 March 2 Total liquid frx reserves $16.390 bln $16.336 bln Forex held by central bank $11.863 bln $11.897 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.527 bln $4.439 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.30 1.54 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 11.05 10.10 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb n/a n/a Change yr/yr (pct) Feb n/a n/a Trade Balance Feb $-1.43 bln $-1.7 bln Exports Feb n/a n/a Imports Feb n/a n/a ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1,254 $1,073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its