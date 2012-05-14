DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.86/90.90 90.85/90.89 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 91.45/91.65 91.35/91.55 Karachi 100-share index 14,230.49 14,420.19 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 47,057 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 2 April 18 Three-months bills 11.8742 11.8742 Six-month bills 11.9420 11.9420 12-month bills B/Rejected B/Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 9 March 14 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.6198 12.5890 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 13.0521 12.9389 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- -------- 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 13.3218 13.1999 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- -------- 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB B/Rejected No B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- -------- WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending May 4 April 27 Total liquid frx reserves $16.416 bln $16.434 bln Forex held by central bank $11.978 bln $12.069 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.438 bln $4.365 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 1.83 1.17 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 11.30 10.79 Wholesale price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr n/a n/a Change yr/yr (pct) Apr n/a n/a Trade Balance Mar $-1.496 bln $-1.43 bln Exports Mar n/a n/a Imports Mar n/a n/a ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1,254 $1,073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)