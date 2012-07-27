DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 94.54/94.59 94.58/94.63
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 94.75/95.00 94.65/94.90
Karachi 100-share index 14,553.29 14,564.68
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 49,114 48,557
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 25 June 11
Three-months bills 11.8283 11.8742
Six-month bills 11.8745 11.9195
12-month bills 11.8894 11.9396
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 18 June 6
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.6680 12.7499
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 13.0717 13.1205
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- --------
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 13.3296 13.3847
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- --------
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB 13.3503 13.3496
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year PIB --------- --------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending July 20 July 13
Total liquid frx reserves $14.772 bln $14.939 bln
Forex held by central bank $10.354 bln $10.501 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.418 bln $4.438 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Jun n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Jun 0.04 1.15
Change yr/yr (pct) Jun 11.26 12.29
Wholesale price index Jun n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Jun 0.05 n/a
Change yr/yr (pct) Jun 6.40 n/a
Trade Balance Jun $-1.838 bln $-1.732 bln
Exports Jun $2.141 bln $2.159 bln
Imports Jun $3.979 bln $3.891 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.283 $61.134
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) n/a n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)