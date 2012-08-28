DAILY INDICATORS
MONDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 94.80/94.85 94.87/94.93
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 94.70/95.00 94.65/94.95
Karachi 100-share index 15,171.66 15,039.18
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 50,657 50,984
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 17 Aug 8
Three-months bills 10.4115 11.4618
Six-month bills 10.4442 11.6048
12-month bills 10.4894 11.7015
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 15 July 18
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 11.2994 12.6680
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 11.6990 13.0717
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB ------- -------
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.0487 13.3296
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB ------- -------
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No Bids 13.3503
Received
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year PIB ------- -------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Aug 17 Aug 10
Total liquid frx reserves $15.182 bln $15.298 bln
Forex held by central bank $10.740 bln $10.825 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.442 bln $4.473 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index July n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.25 0.04
Change yr/yr (pct) July 9.60 11.26
Wholesale price index July n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.4 0.05
Change yr/yr (pct) July 7.2 6.40
Trade Balance July $-1.605 bln $-1.838 bln
Exports July $2.057 bln $2.141 bln
Imports July $3.662 bln $3.979 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.283 $61.134
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) n/a n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
