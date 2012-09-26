DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 94.51/94.56 94.51/94.57 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 94.66/94.86 94.63/94.86 Karachi 100-share index 15,373.46 15,375.52 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 53,442 53,357 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 19 Sept 5 Three-months bills 10.2293 10.2748 Six-month bills 10.2446 10.3111 12-month bills 10.2574 10.3549 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 15 July 18 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 11.2994 12.6680 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 11.6990 13.0717 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB ------- ------- 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.0487 13.3296 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB ------- ------- 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No Bids 13.3503 Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year PIB ------- ------- WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Sept 14 Sept 7 Total liquid frx reserves $14.863 bln $14.828 bln Forex held by central bank $10.383 bln $10.432 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.480 bln $4.396 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.9 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 9.1 9.60 Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 1.0 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 7.7 7.2 Trade Balance Aug $-1.774 bln $-1.605 bln Exports Aug $1.911 bln $2.057 bln Imports Aug $3.685 bln $3.662 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 $65.814 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7.995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)