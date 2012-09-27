DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 94.72/94.77 94.51/94.56
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 94.65/94.85 94.66/94.86
Karachi 100-share index 15,399.42 15,373.46
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 53,657 53,442
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 19 Sept 5
Three-months bills 10.2293 10.2748
Six-month bills 10.2446 10.3111
12-month bills 10.2574 10.3549
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 26 Aug 15
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 10.6252 11.2994
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 11.1744 11.6990
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB ------- -------
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 11.5996 12.0487
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB ------- -------
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year PIB ------- -------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Sept 14 Sept 7
Total liquid frx reserves $14.863 bln $14.828 bln
Forex held by central bank $10.383 bln $10.432 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.480 bln $4.396 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.9 0.2
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 9.1 9.60
Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 1.0 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 7.7 7.2
Trade Balance Aug $-1.774 bln $-1.605 bln
Exports Aug $1.911 bln $2.057 bln
Imports Aug $3.685 bln $3.662 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 $65.814
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
