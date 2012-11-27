DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 96.08/96.15 96.01/96.07 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 97.00/97.30 96.90/97.20 Karachi 100-share index 16,270.48 16,237.59 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 54,514 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 14 Oct 31 Three-months bills 9.2754 9.2301 Six-month bills 9.3181 9.2742 12-month bills 9.3751 9.3511 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 21 Oct 23 three-year PIB 10.3521 10.3935 five-year PIB 10.9397 10.9563 10-year PIB 11.4209 11.4495 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Nov 16 Nov 9 Total liquid frx reserves $13.814 bln $13.845 bln Forex held by central bank $9.125 bln $9.242 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.689 bln $4.602 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.38 0.79 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 7.66 8.79 Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.1 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 7.55 7.8 Trade Balance Oct $-1.774 bln $-1.287 bln Exports Oct $2.016 bln $2.219 bln Imports Oct $3.709 bln $3.506 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 $65.814 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)