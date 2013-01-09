DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 97.35/97.40 97.42/97.48 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 98.40/98.70 98.20/98.50 Karachi 100-share index 16,645.76 16,502.65 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 53,057 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 26 Dec 12 Three-months bills Bids 9.2754 Rejected Six-month bills Bids 9.2962 Rejected 12-month bills Bids 9.3631 Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 6 Nov 21 three-year PIB 10.3995 10.3521 five-year PIB 10.9347 10.9397 10-year PIB 11.4206 11.4209 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 28 Dec 21 Total liquid frx reserves $13.808 bln $13.378 bln Forex held by central bank $9.009 bln $8.626 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.799 bln $4.752 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.23 0.39 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 7.93 6.93 Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.4 0.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 7.7 7.55 Trade Balance Nov $-1.711 bln $-1.774 bln Exports Nov $1.896 bln $2.016 bln Imports Nov $3.607 bln $3.790 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)