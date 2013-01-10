DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 97.30/97.35 97.35/97.40
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 98.30/98.60 98.40/98.70
Karachi 100-share index 16,742.22 16,645.76
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 53,341 53,057
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 9 Dec 26
Three-months bills 9.1848 Bids
Rejected
Six-month bills 9.2084 Bids
Rejected
12-month bills 9.2792 Bids
Rejected
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 6 Nov 21
three-year PIB 10.3995 10.3521
five-year PIB 10.9347 10.9397
10-year PIB 11.4206 11.4209
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Dec 28 Dec 21
Total liquid frx reserves $13.808 bln $13.378 bln
Forex held by central bank $9.009 bln $8.626 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.799 bln $4.752 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.23 0.39
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 7.93 6.93
Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.4 0.1
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 7.7 7.55
Trade Balance Nov $-1.711 bln $-1.774 bln
Exports Nov $1.896 bln $2.016 bln
Imports Nov $3.607 bln $3.790 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
