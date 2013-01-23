DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 97.70/97.74 97.65/97.70 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 98.80/99.10 98.80/99.10 Karachi 100-share index 16,894.09 16,640.81 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 54,042 53,941 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 9 Dec 26 Three-months bills 9.1848 Bids Rejected Six-month bills 9.2084 Bids Rejected 12-month bills 9.2792 Bids Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 16 Dec 6 three-year PIB Bids 10.3995 Rejected five-year PIB Bids 10.9347 Rejected 10-year PIB Bids 11.4206 Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Jan 11 Jan 4 Total liquid frx reserves $13.782 bln $13.558 bln Forex held by central bank $8.951 bln $8.769 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.831 bln $4.789 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.23 0.39 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 7.93 6.93 Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.4 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 9.6 7.7 Trade Balance Dec $-1.703 bln $-1.711 bln Exports Dec $1.969 bln $1.896 bln Imports Dec $3.672 bln $3.607 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)