DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 97.82/97.87 97.73/97.79
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.25/99.60 99.15/99.60
Karachi 100-share index 17,408.52 17,288.07
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 53,742 53,657
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 6 Jan 23
Three-months bills 9.0942 9.0942
Six-month bills 9.1645 9.1645
12-month bills 9.2553 9.2553
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 16 Dec 6
three-year PIB Bids Rejected 10.3995
five-year PIB Bids Rejected 10.9347
10-year PIB Bids Rejected 11.4206
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Jan 25 Jan 18
Total liquid frx reserves $13.549 bln $13.705 bln
Forex held by central bank $8.654 bln $8.809 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.895 bln $4.896 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Jan n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.67 0.23
Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 8.07 7.93
Wholesale price index Jan n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.2 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 8.6 9.6
Trade Balance Dec $-1.703 bln $-1.711 bln
Exports Dec $1.969 bln $1.896 bln
Imports Dec $3.672 bln $3.607 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
