DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 97.82/97.87 97.73/97.79 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.25/99.60 99.15/99.60 Karachi 100-share index 17,408.52 17,288.07 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 53,742 53,657 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 6 Jan 23 Three-months bills 9.0942 9.0942 Six-month bills 9.1645 9.1645 12-month bills 9.2553 9.2553 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 16 Dec 6 three-year PIB Bids Rejected 10.3995 five-year PIB Bids Rejected 10.9347 10-year PIB Bids Rejected 11.4206 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Jan 25 Jan 18 Total liquid frx reserves $13.549 bln $13.705 bln Forex held by central bank $8.654 bln $8.809 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.895 bln $4.896 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.67 0.23 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 8.07 7.93 Wholesale price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.2 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 8.6 9.6 Trade Balance Dec $-1.703 bln $-1.711 bln Exports Dec $1.969 bln $1.896 bln Imports Dec $3.672 bln $3.607 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)