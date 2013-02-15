BRIEF-Transpek Industry says Pratik Shah assumes charge as vice president (finance) designated as CFO
* Says Pratik Shah assumed charge as vice president (finance) designated as CFO Source text: http://bit.ly/2ryhybR Further company coverage:
DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.04/98.09 98.05/98.10 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.25/99.40 99.15/99.40 Karachi 100-share index 17,765.82 17,696.45 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 53,314 53,357 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 6 Jan 23 Three-months bills 9.0942 9.0942 Six-month bills 9.1645 9.1645 12-month bills 9.2553 9.2553 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 13 Jan 16 three-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected five-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 8 Feb 1 Total liquid frx reserves $13.395 bln $13.474 bln Forex held by central bank $8.458 bln $8.587 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.937 bln $4.887 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.67 0.23 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 8.07 7.93 Wholesale price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.2 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 8.6 9.6 Trade Balance Jan $-1.740 bln $-1.703 bln Exports Jan $2.023 bln $1.969 bln Imports Jan $3.763 bln $3.672 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
MUMBAI, June 2 The former chief executive of India's National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ravi Narain, has resigned from its board, an NSE source said on Friday, as regulators examine whether the exchange had provided unfair advantages to some brokers.