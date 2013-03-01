DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.14/98.19 98.09/98.14 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.10/99.35 99.00/99.25 Karachi 100-share index 18,173.67 18,080.90 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 52,071 52,285 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 20 Feb 6 Three-months bills 9.2754 9.0942 Six-month bills 9.3621 9.1645 12-month bills 9.3990 9.2553 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 13 Jan 16 three-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected five-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 22 Feb 15 Total liquid frx reserves $13.185 bln $13.058 bln Forex held by central bank $8.227 bln $8.141 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.958 bln $4.917 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.67 0.23 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 8.07 7.93 Wholesale price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.2 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 8.6 9.6 Trade Balance Jan $-1.740 bln $-1.703 bln Exports Jan $2.023 bln $1.969 bln Imports Jan $3.763 bln $3.672 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)