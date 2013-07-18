DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 100.42/100.49 100.29/100.34 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.35/102.60 101.90/102.15 Karachi 100-share index 22,994.72 23,160.89 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 44,057 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 10 June 26 Three-months bills 8.9747 8.9583 Six-month bills 8.9729 8.9673 12-month bills 8.9817 8.9808 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 17 June 19 three-year PIB 10.4366 9.6892 five-year PIB 10.9018 10.1503 10-year PIB 11.6517 11.0496 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending July 5 June 28 Total liquid frx reserves $10.543 bln $11.007 bln Forex held by central bank $5.546 bln $6.009 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.997 bln $4.997 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index June n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.7 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) June 5.9 5.1 Wholesale price index June n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) June 1.0 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) June 5.2 4.1 Trade Balance June $-1.743 bln $-2.171 bln Exports June $2.197 bln $2.175 bln Imports June $3.940 bln $4.346 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) n/a n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance n/a $4.52 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)