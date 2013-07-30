DAILY INDICATORS
MONDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.78/101.86 101.30/101.35
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 103.10/103.35 103.65/103.90
Karachi 100-share index 23,315.15 23,497.07
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 24 July 10
Three-months bills 8.9583 8.9747
Six-month bills 8.9892 8.9729
12-month bills 8.9808 8.9817
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 17 June 19
three-year PIB 10.4366 9.6892
five-year PIB 10.9018 10.1503
10-year PIB 11.6517 11.0496
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending July 19 July 12
Total liquid frx reserves $10.202 bln $10.502 bln
Forex held by central bank $5.153 bln $5.521 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.049 bln $4.981 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.7 0.5
Change yr/yr (pct) June 5.9 5.1
Wholesale price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June 1.0 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) June 5.2 4.1
Trade Balance June $-1.743 bln $-2.171 bln
Exports June $2.197 bln $2.175 bln
Imports June $3.940 bln $4.346 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 n/a
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) n/a n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
