DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 102.65/102.70 102.59/102.64
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 103.00/103.25 102.90/103.15
Karachi 100-share index 23,687.89 23,613.20
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 45,900 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 6 July 24
Three-months bills 8.9872 8.9583
Six-month bills 8.9836 8.9892
12-month bills No Bids 8.9808
Received
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 17 June 19
three-year PIB 10.4366 9.6892
five-year PIB 10.9018 10.1503
10-year PIB 11.6517 11.0496
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Aug 2 July 26
Total liquid frx reserves $10.230 bln $10.224 bln
Forex held by central bank $5.142 bln $5.170 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.088 bln $5.054 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index July n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) July 2.0 0.7
Change yr/yr (pct) July 8.3 5.9
Wholesale price index July n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) July 1.6 1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) July 6.5 5.2
Trade Balance June $-1.743 bln $-2.171 bln
Exports June $2.197 bln $2.175 bln
Imports June $3.940 bln $4.346 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
