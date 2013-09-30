DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 105.67/105.76 106.37/106.45
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 107.55/107.80 108.00/108.25
Karachi 100-share index 22,387.31 22,780.82
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 46,371 n.a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Teasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 18 Sept 4
Three-months bills 9.4114 8.9583
Six-month bills 9.4500 No Bids
Received
12-month bills No Bids No Bids
Received Rejected
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 25 Aug 28
three-year PIB 11.6916 11.1518
five-year PIB 12.1511 11.6485
10-year PIB 12.5995 11.9981
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Sept 20 Sept 13
Total liquid frx reserves $10.210 bln $10.374 bln
Forex held by central bank $4.928 bln $5.118 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.282 bln $5.256 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 1.2 2.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 8.5 8.3
Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 2.6 1.6
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 8.3 6.5
Trade Balance Aug $-1.576 bln $-1.719 bln
Exports Aug $1.996 bln $2.095 bln
Imports Aug $3.572 bln $3.814 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)