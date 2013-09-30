DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 105.67/105.76 106.37/106.45 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 107.55/107.80 108.00/108.25 Karachi 100-share index 22,387.31 22,780.82 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 46,371 n.a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Teasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 18 Sept 4 Three-months bills 9.4114 8.9583 Six-month bills 9.4500 No Bids Received 12-month bills No Bids No Bids Received Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 25 Aug 28 three-year PIB 11.6916 11.1518 five-year PIB 12.1511 11.6485 10-year PIB 12.5995 11.9981 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Sept 20 Sept 13 Total liquid frx reserves $10.210 bln $10.374 bln Forex held by central bank $4.928 bln $5.118 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.282 bln $5.256 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 1.2 2.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 8.5 8.3 Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 2.6 1.6 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 8.3 6.5 Trade Balance Aug $-1.576 bln $-1.719 bln Exports Aug $1.996 bln $2.095 bln Imports Aug $3.572 bln $3.814 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)