DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 107.52/107.57 107.56/107.610 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 108.65/108.90 108.65/108.90 Karachi 100-share index 23,819.43 23,611.24 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 45,257 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 12 Oct 30 Three-months bills 9.4352 9.4114 Six-month bills 9.4640 9.4640 12-month bills No Bids No Bids Received Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 23 Sept 25 three-year PIB Bids Rejected 11.6916 five-year PIB Bids Rejected 12.1511 10-year PIB Bids Rejected 12.5995 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Nov 8 Nov 1 Total liquid frx reserves $9.077 bln $9.509 bln Forex held by central bank $3.845 bln $4.224 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.232 bln $5.285 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 2.0 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 9.08 7.39 Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.1 0.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 9.8 8.7 Trade Balance Sept $-1.170 bln $-1.576 bln Exports Sept $2.622 bln $1.996 bln Imports Sept $3.791 bln $3.572 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)