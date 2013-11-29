DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 108.29/108.34 108.22/108.280 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) n/a 109.35/109.600 Karachi 100-share index 24,180.49 23,768.35 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 44,742 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 27 Nov 12 Three-months bills 9.8654 9.4352 Six-month bills Bids Rejected 9.4640 12-month bills Bids Rejected No Bids Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 20 Oct 23 three-year PIB 12.1001 Bids Rejected five-year PIB 12.6010 Bids Rejected 10-year PIB 12.9981 Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Nov 13 Nov 8 Total liquid frx reserves $8.865 bln $9.077 bln Forex held by central bank $3.646 bln $3.845 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.219 bln $5.232 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 2.0 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 9.08 7.39 Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.1 0.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 9.8 8.7 Trade Balance Oct $-1.417 bln $-1.169 bln Exports Oct $1.864 bln $2.622 bln Imports Oct $3.281 bln $3.791 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)