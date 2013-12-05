DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 108.50/108.56 108.57/108.630
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 109.40/109.65 109.60/109.85
Karachi 100-share index 24,445.38 24,588.47
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 27 Nov 12
Three-months bills 9.8654 9.4352
Six-month bills Bids Rejected 9.4640
12-month bills Bids Rejected No Bids
Received
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 20 Oct 23
three-year PIB 12.1001 Bids
Rejected
five-year PIB 12.6010 Bids
Rejected
10-year PIB 12.9981 Bids
Rejected
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Nov 22 Nov 13
Total liquid frx reserves $8.796 bln $8.865 bln
Forex held by central bank $3.464 bln $3.646 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.332 bln $5.219 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 1.27 2.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.90 9.08
Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.1 0.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 9.8 8.7
Trade Balance Oct $-1.417 bln $-1.169 bln
Exports Oct $1.864 bln $2.622 bln
Imports Oct $3.281 bln $3.791 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)