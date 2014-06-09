DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.50/98.55 98.50/98.55
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.65/99.90 99,65/99.90
Karachi 100-share index 29,509.11 29,417.20
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 40,800
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 28 May 14
Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564
Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791
12-month bills No Bids 9.9900
Received
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 21 Apr 23
ee-year PIB 12.0953 12.0930
five-year PIB 12.5531 12.5521
10-year PIB 12.9016 12.9016
20-Year PIB No Bids Bids
Received Rejected
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending May 30 May 23
Total liquid frx reserves $13.439 bln $13.439 bln
Forex held by central bank $8.682 bln $8.649 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.757 bln $4.790 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index May n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.26 1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) May 8.34 9.2
Wholesale price index May n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) May n/a 7.0
Change yr/yr (pct) May n/a 0.1
Trade Balance Apr $-2.152 bln $-1.391 bln
Exports Apr $1.915 bln $2.239 bln
Imports Apr $4.067 bln $3.630 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)