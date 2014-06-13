DAILY INDICATORS THURESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.37/98.42 98.50/98.55 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.60/99.80 99,60/99.80 Karachi 100-share index 29,766.38 29,783.30 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 11 May 28 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9900 No Bids Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 21 Apr 23 ee-year PIB 12.0953 12.0930 five-year PIB 12.5531 12.5521 10-year PIB 12.9016 12.9016 20-Year PIB No Bids Bids Received Rejected WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending May 30 May 23 Total liquid frx reserves $13.439 bln $13.439 bln Forex held by central bank $8.682 bln $8.649 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.757 bln $4.790 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.26 1.7 Change yr/yr (pct) May 8.34 9.2 Wholesale price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May n/a 7.0 Change yr/yr (pct) May n/a 0.1 Trade Balance Apr $-2.152 bln $-1.391 bln Exports Apr $1.915 bln $2.239 bln Imports Apr $4.067 bln $3.630 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)