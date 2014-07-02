DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) n/a 98.68/98.73
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.25/99.45 99,20/99.40
Karachi 100-share index 29,701.58 29,652.53
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 25 June 11
Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564
Six-month bills 9.9685 9.9791
12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 18 May 21
ee-year PIB 12.0970 12.0953
five-year PIB 12.5505 12.5531
10-year PIB 12.9980 12.9016
20-Year PIB 13.0007 No Bids
Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending June 20 June 13
Total liquid forex reserves $14.263 bln $13.571 bln
Forex held by central bank $9.189 bln $8.669 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.074 bln $4.902 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.6 0.3
Change yr/yr (pct) June 8.2 8.3
Wholesale price index May n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) May 7.3 7.0
Change yr/yr (pct) May 0.1 0.1
Trade Balance May $-1.558 bln $-2.152 bln
Exports May $2.117 bln $1.915 bln
Imports May $3.675 bln $4.067 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
