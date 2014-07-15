DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.77/98.80 n/a Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 98.90/99.10 99,00/99.20 Karachi 100-share index 29,705.07 29,318.06 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 42,085 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 9 June 25 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9685 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 18 May 21 ee-year PIB 12.0970 12.0953 five-year PIB 12.5505 12.5531 10-year PIB 12.9980 12.9016 20-Year PIB 13.0007 No Bids Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending July 4 June 27 Total liquid forex reserves $14.637 bln $13.990 bln Forex held by central bank $9.602 bln $9.033 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.035 bln $4.957 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index June n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.6 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) June 8.2 8.3 Wholesale price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 7.3 7.0 Change yr/yr (pct) May 0.1 0.1 Trade Balance May $-1.558 bln $-2.152 bln Exports May $2.117 bln $1.915 bln Imports May $3.675 bln $4.067 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)