DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.77/98.82 98.75/98.82 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 98.80/99.00 98.70/98.90 Karachi 100-share index 29,676.41 29.647.83 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 41,485 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 23 July 9 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 16 June 18 ee-year PIB 12.3834 12.0970 five-year PIB 12.8015 12.5505 10-year PIB 13.2002 12.9980 20-Year PIB 13.1125 13.0007 WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending July 18 July 11 Total liquid forex reserves $14.450 bln $14.513 bln Forex held by central bank $9.399 bln $9.485 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.051 bln $5.028 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 1.7 0.6 Change yr/yr (pct) July 7.9 8.2 Wholesale price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.5 1.4 Change yr/yr (pct) July 6.6 7.7 Trade Balance June $-2.311 bln $-1.558 bln Exports June $2.027 bln $2.117 bln Imports June $4.338 bln $3.675 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)