BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.90/99.00 98.76/98.81 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.10/99.30 98.80/99.00 Karachi 100-share index 28,071.41 29.380.50 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 41,871 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 6 July 23 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9685 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 16 June 18 ee-year PIB 12.3834 12.0970 five-year PIB 12.8015 12.5505 10-year PIB 13.2002 12.9980 20-Year PIB 13.1125 13.0007 WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Aug 1 July 18 Total liquid forex reserves $14.306 bln $14.450 bln Forex held by central bank $9.277 bln $9.399 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.029 bln $5.051 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 1.7 0.6 Change yr/yr (pct) July 7.9 8.2 Wholesale price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.5 1.4 Change yr/yr (pct) July 6.6 7.7 Trade Balance June $-2.311 bln $-1.558 bln Exports June $2.027 bln $2.117 bln Imports June $4.338 bln $3.675 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.