DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.89/98.94 98.90/99.00
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.35/99.50 99.10/99.30
Karachi 100-share index 28,304.50 28.071.41
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 41,871
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 6 July 23
Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564
Six-month bills 9.9685 9.9791
12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 12 July 16
three-year PIB 12.5092 12.3834
five-year PIB 12.9021 12.8015
10-year PIB 13.3494 13.2002
20-Year PIB No bids 13.1125
Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Aug 1 July 18
Total liquid forex reserves $14.306 bln $14.450 bln
Forex held by central bank $9.277 bln $9.399 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.029 bln $5.051 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index July n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) July 1.7 0.6
Change yr/yr (pct) July 7.9 8.2
Wholesale price index July n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.5 1.4
Change yr/yr (pct) July 6.6 7.7
Trade Balance June $-2.311 bln $-1.558 bln
Exports June $2.027 bln $2.117 bln
Imports June $4.338 bln $3.675 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
