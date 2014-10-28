DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 102.95/103.00 102.92/102.97 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 103.10/103.30 103.00/103.20 Karachi 100-share index 30,238.96 30,098.49 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 41,742 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 15 Oct 1 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9741 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills Bids no Bids no Received Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 22 Sept 10 three-year PIB 12.4803 12.5934 five-year PIB 12.9770 12.9909 10-year PIB 13.4494 13.4598 20-Year PIB No Bids 13.5905 Recieved WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Oct 17 Oct 10 Total liquid forex reserves $13.464 bln $13.436 bln Forex held by central bank $8.787 bln $8.882 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.677 bln $4.554 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.35 0.33 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 7.68 6.99 Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.2 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 2.7 3.3 Trade Balance Sept $-2.380 bln $-2.807 bln Exports Sept $2.181 bln $1.911 bln Imports Sept $4.561 bln $4.718 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.925 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)